Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Ram questions Vedika’s intentions

In today’s episode, Ram assures Shivina that Akshay loves her and won’t leave her and he’ll go talk to Vedika shoot why she sent the video. Priya asks Sara if she isn’t shocked to learn that Vedika is Ram’s ex and then realises she already knew about it. She asks Sara who else knew about it and she tells no one. Sara tells her that Ram loves her a lot as he learns about the solar system just because she wanted to watch a documentary based on that, she tells Ram wants to call and talk to him.

Sara tells Ram went to the temple and prayed for her when she was hospitalized and tells he really cares for her and asks her to give a chance to Ram. She assures her that Ram isn’t like Mahender and just asks her to call Sandy and ask about Ram’s whereabouts and go meet him so they can sort it out. Adi asks Ram if they should talk about this matter to Brinda but Ram says he should sort it out on his own. Ram goes to meet Vedika and asks her why would she send the video to Priya. She tells she wanted to send it to him but sent it to her by mistake and talks about how Akshay threatened her.

Ram defends Akshay. She asks him if he trusts Akshay. He says yes as he wasn’t the one who stole the bangle, but she stole it. Vedika starts behaving violently by slapping herself and throwing things and tells she has gone mad. She hugs him but Priya comes and sees them both and leaves angrily. Ram goes behind her and she gets into the auto. He also goes in and asks her to hear him out. She tells she doesn’t want to listen to liars. He asks the auto driver to take them to his farmhouse.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Priya confronts Ram