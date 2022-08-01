Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st August 2022, Written Update: Ram gets Priya’s dream saree

In today’s episode, Meera tells Krish that he won’t be able to go to the place where Priya wants her dream saree from, in the rainy weather. Ram asks the man the shop’s address and he explains him the route. Ram starts sweating and the man tells him that he’ll have to go walking. Ram asks him if he is serious about crossing all the puddles and going to that shop. The man replies that this is the only route and Ram takes his tablet and tells that he’s feeling anxious now and he doesn’t know what will happen once he starts walking. Ram takes the route.

Later, Nandini tells Tarun to get the mat cleaned as it’s dirty. Ram informs that it was his shoes. She asks him where he went and he tells that it’s because of the rain. She wonders if he is hiding something. Pihu sees Priya’s saree and gets happy thinking that Krish bought the outfit for her. Priya comes and gets happy and asks Pihu how did she get this as she only showed her a photo of it. Pihu tells that Krish got it for her. Priya sees Ram at the door and he walks away. Priya realises that Ram bought the saree for her as even his shoes were muddy and gets happy thinking he did so much for her.

Later, Sara’s family comes home and Vikrant welcomes them. Priya calls Pihu to help her tie the blouse but Ram comes and does it. They look at each other. Nandini gets to know that Ram bought the saree and tells Vedika. She assures Nandini that she has a plan. She drops the oil on the stairs thinking when Maitri walks down and falls, Priya will realise that the threats are serious.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

