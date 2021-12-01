Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Akshay brings Diwali gifts for the fam

In today’s episode, Shashi says the saree looks good on Vedika. Ram also agrees and they leave. Meera and Shivina paint the diyas. Nandini and Shubham come to their house. Nandini tells she has never seen Shivina do all this. Shivina tells she’s very excited that she’s doing the work. Nandini gives gifts and welcomes their family for Laxmi pooja. Meera tells the will come. Akshay comes home with a lot of gifts and surprises everyone. He gives Nandini a gift and takes her blessings.

Ram buys gifts for everyone and looks at a saree and thinks that will it look good for Priya and sends it to get that billed on his tab. The guard stops Priya from exiting and tells her to show her purse for checking. Priya asks why and he tells it’s a standard method. Ram comes and tells him Priya is his wife. The guard apologizes and Ram yells at him to check him. He then takes Priya out of that place. Ram tells Priya he’s stressed and wants his medicine. Priya gives him water and tells him that she saved his 20 lakhs and a lot of people work really hard to earn that. Ram and Priya dance on the stage at the mall and everyone claps. Sara says she’s proud of Akshay for bringing so many gifts and making everyone happy.

Nandini opens her gift and tells the saree is really pretty. Shubham tells Akshay to buy a new house. Sarika asks why a new house and argues regarding that. Meera tells Sarika to go bring some snacks and juices for Nandini and Shubham. Nandini tells Sarika that she doesn’t need the saree as Shivina being married to Akshay is one of her greatest gifts. Sarika agrees but calls Shivina is stubborn and tells that a marriage contract should be signed by Shivina, so in the future, she won’t leave Akshay.

