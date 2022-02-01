Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Priya decides to start afresh with Ram

In today’s episode, Akshay calls Priya and tells her about Sarika and asks her to come. Ram tells Adi to inform Priya that he’ll meet her directly at Shashi’s place. Priya asks about Ram to Adi and then asks Sarika why did she talk about divorce. Sarika tells she has decided that they should divorce. Akshay tells he loves Shivina and can’t divorce her. Priya tells she’ll talk to Shivina and Sarika tells Priya is doing this only to save her marriage. On the other hand, Vedika tells Shivina that there aren’t any hopes for her relationship and it can’t be fixed.

Priya calls Shivina and asks her to come Shashi’s Lohri celebration so she can talk to her. Shivina agrees and Vedika thinks Priya won’t give up easily. Shashi calls Ram and he tells Shashi that he’s coming. Shashi thinks it’s finally time to congratulate him on his death. Ram tells him not to worry as Vedika will be happy when his loans will get cleared. Shashi thinks Vedika has no choice but to return to him. Ram gets on to the car and thinks about Priya. He asks the driver to take an off and celebrate Lohri. The driver thanks to him and leaves. Vedika and Nandini reach the party. Brinda tells everyone to look at Priya and see how Ram made her get ready.

Everyone compliments her and Priya apologises to Nandini about Sarika’s behaviour. Nandini tells her it’s fine as they should focus on Lohri. Shashi asks her to wait and watch. Priya talks to Shivina and asks her to give a chance to believe Akshay. Shivina agrees. Mahender comes there and asks Nandini to not end Priya’s marriage. Priya tells him to leave as she will handle everything and Ram is there with her. Mahender gets angry and Priya determines to start afresh with Ram.

