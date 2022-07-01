Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st July 2022, Written Update: Shubham surprises Ram with his suggestion

In today’s episode, Krish tells that Pihu is just a kid and she’s innocent. Ram tells that the kid doesn’t even the truth about her mother. Krish tells that Ram has a lot of hatred and poison in his heart and that’s why he tried to separate Sara and Ishaan. Adi wonders how did he get to know about the papers. Krish asks Ram to delete the video but he tells that he didn’t upload it. Krish tells the IP address is of his office and gives an hour to delete the video or he will get the police and leave.

Nandini suspects Vikranth and Adi. She asks Vikranth how did Priya come to the same hotel where Ram and Vedika were. Vikranth tells it was just a coincidence. Ram asks if they know anything. Nandini tells them they’re silent because they’re guilty of something and makes Ram choose between her or his friends. Shubham comes and tells they want to unite Ram and Priya. They agree to everything. Ishaan tells Krish that he was the one who uploaded the video as he wanted to stop Priya from leaving. Krish hugs and consoles him. He tells that he feels responsible for Ram and Priya’s separation as they should be together.

Shubham tells Nandini that he was the one who gave the idea to upload the video. He tells that it was the best way to save Ram’s reputation and tells Ram that Pihu and Priya weren’t even in Mumbai for these 5 years and she hasn’t even married Krish. Ram gets shocked. Shubham tells Ram that he should reunite with Priya and get the deal with the Minister to save the family. Later, Ram meets Minister and challenges that in seven days his reputation will be saved.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

