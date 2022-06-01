Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Priya saves Ishaan from going to jail

In today’s episode, Krish tells Ram that he knows Priya didn't do it. Ram tells him that he wasn't there to witness and that what Priya did is punishable by law. Priya tells him that she's sorry and that she's ready to undergo the punishment. Krish tells her that the investigations should be done at least. Priya tells him there is no need for that as Ram would never do injustice to Shivina. She gives confession and tells them Ram is a witness. Ram tells them that he will give a statement against Priya and leaves. Priya cries.

Ishaan tells Priya that he doesn't want to go to jail. She tells him not to worry as he won’t go to jail. She tells him not to tell anyone about him pushing Shivina and asks him to fulfill his dreams. Brinda asks Ram if he saw Priya pushing Shivina. He tells her no but Priya confessed. Sara asks Priya the truth. Priya tells her to send Ishaan abroad and that he shouldn't be around Varun. Krish thinks Ishaan pushed Shivina and that’s why Priya was talking to him alone. He tells her that he will go talk to Ram. She falls unconscious. He calls an ambulance.

Adi tells them that Priya snatched Ram's happiness. Akshay, Meera and Sara come and Nandini asks them to leave. Ram tells Akshay to go as he wasn’t even there for Shivina when she needed him the most. Sara tells Akshay that they should leave. Priya removes her mangalsutra and receives a report stating she is pregnant. Krish says if they inform Ram then he will change his mind. He tells her that it's a sign as Ram will take her home and nothing will happen to Ishaan. He tells her that he will arrange a call and leaves.

