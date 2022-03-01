Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st March 2022, Written Update: Priya confronts Ram

In today’s episode, Akshay asks Vedika where’s the bangle. He tells he saw the jeweller give 2 bangles himself and she took it from him. Vedika tells she doesn’t know. He tells he’ll go and ask Ram in front of everyone. Ram tells he has kept one bangle for future Shubham’s wife and asks Priya if she’s okay with it. Akshay comes and listens to them. Priya agrees. Ram puts the bangle on her hand and she smiles. Brinda asks Ram to not make every occasion emotional.

Nandini recalls her crying and telling Ram that she lost his mother’s bangles and apologises to him and Ram hugs her and tells it’s fine. Later, Adi asks Ram when will he tell the truth about Vedika to Priya. Akshay tells Shivina that they’ll stay few more days and thinks of finding out about Vedika. Ram tells Sara told him to tell later and he’s scared of losing Priya. Brinda tells him to help Vedika move on so she can go stay elsewhere and start a new life. Nandini gives Vedika the other bangle and tells Priya should find it with her so she can doubt Ram. Vedika tells they’ll ruin their relationship. Priya tells Ram that she planned on eating pakodas with him in the terrace while it’s raining. Ram asks her if she’s sick as she’s talking like this.

Priya tells she knows he lied to her about being in the office. He apologizes and tells he shouldn’t have lied. She tells she knows he must’ve had his reasons and she trusts him as he’s not like Mahender. He sees kachoris and apologizes for bringing them that day as he didn’t know her feelings. She tells its fine as she got the kachoris herself and tells here on, she’ll remember someone doing something for her happiness on valentine’s day. They both feed the kachoris to each other.

