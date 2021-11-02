Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 1st November 2021, Written update: Priya learns the truth

In today’s episode, Ram wonders how to tell Priya about the marriage and let her know her dad won again. Sarika says the reason why the wedding got cancelled is because Shivina is having an affair. Sara tells Sarika to calm down and suggests calling Akshay to confirm if the marriage is cancelled. Akshay comes and surprises Shivina. They celebrate his birthday and dance to romantic songs. Priya goes to get dessert for Ram but the current goes off. Priya sees Meera’s missed call and calls her back and Sara tells Priya that Nandini told the engagement broke off. Priya is shocked and wonders if that’s the reason why Ram was behaving oddly.

On the other side, Nandini calls Adi. He tells Nandini that he and Brinda left them alone so Ram could tell Priya about the wedding going canceled. Nandini tells she’ll go to the farmhouse and cut the call. Brinda asks Adi what’s the matter and he fills her in. Brinda calls Sarika pretending she called her by mistake. Adi and her talk about Nandini hiding something so Sarika is lured to Nandini’s house which will allow Adi and Brinda to go to the farmhouse first. Priya tries to give Ram a chance to see if he will tell the truth, but Ram thinks it’s better to tell her the next day. Priya asks him about the wedding being cancelled. Ram is shocked and asks her how did she get to know. Priya asks why he didn’t tell before and walks off, but Ram stops her and they fall on each other.

Sarika reaches the Kapoor Mansion, as per Sarika’s plan. Nandini tries stopping Sarika and in the meanwhile, Shivina and Akshay are shocked to learn that Nandini cancelled their wedding. Shivina tells everyone that amid Akshay’s birthday celebrations, they got a shock instead of happiness.