Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Priya and Ram’s first date

In today’s episode, Priya asks Ram how close he and Vedika are. Ram asks why and Priya says Vedika didn’t make the payment yet. Ram tells her not to worry, as he will pay. Priya tells that’s why she doesn’t bring up money topics with him. Ram asks what’s the problem with it and they argue. Ram thinks he will let Priya know about Vedika after their date. Shashi calls Vedika and asks what did she buy. Vedika tells her to pay as it’s just 2.5 lakhs. Shashi gets pissed and cuts the call.

Sara tells she came to collect the cheque. Shashi says he’ll pay tomorrow as he forgot his checkbook in the office. He assures her it’s okay as Ram and Vedika share a special bond. Sara wonders what he meant by that. Ram tells Priya that his parents met in this restaurant for the first time. He tells because of Nandini, their lives changed. Priya tells she’ll give a surprise until the food arrives. Akshay tells Sara that he’s considering taking a loan to help Anjali. Sara says he’s going all the way to help a stranger while Shashi can’t even pay 2.5 lakhs. She tells Akshay to talk to the producer. Akshay tells Anjali might feel embarrassed. Sid tells Anjali to finish the shoot soon. Shubham indicates Ram has come.

Akshay tells Anjali that he needs time to arrange money and asks her to trust him. Anjali says she got everything figured out and leaves. Shubham and Sid discuss executing their plan. Priya and Ram’s food comes and Priya gives him a list and says it’s a voucher of all the promises that she’ll fulfill. Ram gets happy and Priya asks if there’s any surprise for her. Akshay and Anjali do the photoshoot and Anjali thinks about what to do. Shubham tells Ram is leaving so they should act soon.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Sid says he loves Sandy