Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Ram makes Upma for Priya

Today’s episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, starts with Ram acting restless because he is hungry and Priya enters the room while he is tying his pant. She apologizes and asks Ram why he has clothes spread all over the bed and tells him to fold the clothes before breakfast. Vedika calls someone to find out who all had been to the marriage hall on Ram’s marriage so she can prove Sid’s innocence.

Ram acts restless, Priya offers him water and he takes his BP medicine. Priya tells that she won’t ask him to fold clothes again. Ram surprises her with her favourite dish Upma. Ram asks her what her favourites are and she tells him she’ll tell him slowly since it’s not their last day together. Ram and Priya leave for work and Priya’s auto arrives and Ram tells her he’ll ride with her in the auto. Priya asks if it’s okay since he can’t travel without AC, Ram says it’s fine. Shivina helps Sara with the bakery and Sara leaves for some work. Sid comes to the bakery to meet Shivina and Raj clicks a photo of them.

Ram starts coughing because of the pollution and his medicine falls down. Priya tells him he will have more with him anyway and Ram tells her she’s taunting him. Ram asks the auto driver if he’s right and the driver agrees with him. They reach Ram’s office and Ram tells he only has his credit card and Priya pays for the auto.

Ram enters his office room and Kunal asks what’s on his face and shows him his face. Adi asks why he traveled in an auto and Ram says because of Priya. Shashi enters the room and asks why he’s already complaining. Twinkle tells Priya that Ram got into the auto because of her and Priya makes Kadha for Ram.

