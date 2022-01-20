Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20th January 2022, Written Update: Anjali reveals the truth to Priya

In today’s episode, Adi tells Ram that he should tell Priya the truth about his past. He wishes to know who leaked the video at the party as that person is aiming to destroy his relationship with Priya. Vedika enters the cabin and wishes Ram a happy birthday and gives him a bouquet of lilies. As she heads towards the rose vase to remove the flowers, Ram asks her not to do so as he recalls that Priya gave him those roses. Later, she tells him to hear her out calmly and reveals that it’s Akshay’s producer who transfers the amount to Anjali every month. Ram tells Akshay is innocent, while Vedika says he might be guilty and that’s the reason he stopped him from searching Anjali.

Shubham and Raj reach Anjali’s address. Ram tells he needs to discuss the matter with Priya. Vedika asks him why is he dragging Priya into this. She offers to help him. Ram agrees and leaves. Shubham and Raj are shocked to see another girl in Anjali’s place and inform Vedika. Anjali reaches the office and meets Priya. Akshay and Shivina come to Sara’s bakery and the latter buys a cake for Ram.

Anjali tells Priya that it’s someone from her family who bribed her. Ram asks Akshay where did he invest his money. Akshay says he invested it in a care fund. They cut a cake for Ram and Vedika slides in a paper into Sara’s bag.

Anjali informs Priya that she hasn’t seen their faces but one of them calls Priya “bhabhi”. Priya is shocked to realise that it’s Shubham. She tells Anjali to stay in Twinkle’s house. Ram calls Rohit to ask if Akshay invested in the care fund. Rohit denies it.

