Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20th July 2022, Written Update: Krish arrives at Ram’s farmhouse

In today’s episode, Pihu ties Ram with handcuffs. She tells him that he's a bad uncle and he wanted to feed them cupcakes and make them sick. He shouts for help. Priya comes and sees the handcuffs. Priya tells Pihu to open it but she says no. Ram and Priya argue about this. Pihu says Ram wants to kill Priya. Priya tells her that she trusts him as he is her prince charming. Pihu gets shocked and opens it. Pihu leaves. Ram asks her about calling him her prince charming. She tells him that she lied. He says everything is a lie for her.

Shubham asks Sandy if she's trying to reunite Ram and Priya. She refuses and tells that Priya is only helping him because of the deal. She says Meera and Ishaan wanted it but not Priya. Priya talks to Maitri and asks about Neeraj. Priya asks Ram and Pihu to shake hands and not fight. Krish comes and shows the photos of the article related to her imprisonment and tells that Ram wanted to show her past to Pihu. Ram tells him that he never threatened Priya. Krish tells her he can't trust the Kapoors. Ram asks Krish to leave and he leaves with Pihu.

Ram tells Priya that he would never use someone's kid to blackmail. She tells him that she knows. He asks her who threatened her. She tells him that it’s Nandini. She tells him to let her go and that she will meet him home. Shubham tells Nandini that Ishaan knows something and he’s desperate to get Ram and Priya back together. Ram comes home. He shows Nandini the pictures and asks her if she blackmailed Priya. He asks her to promise that she won't put him in this situation.

