Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Sara and Vikrant get engaged

In today’s episode, Vedika tells Ishaan that she's a friend of Ram's and to sign papers. Ishaan asks her if Ram wants him to break relations with his mother. She tells him it's just a formality. He says he should talk to Ram first and goes out and sees Ram. Ram asks her why she was in Ishaan's room. She says she was looking for Nandini. Pihu sees Ishaan and says she's on an adventure. Nandini says she wants to see the Sood's humiliated. Vedika tells Ram that Nandini asked her to marry him.

Ram thinks Priya has made him a bad person. Ram and Priya get hurt at the same time. She says she will call Maitri. Shrishti says Neeraj's niece has prepared a dance. Ram says he has a surprise for Sara and Vikrant. Ishaan comes and they all get shocked. Ishaan asks her when her marriage is. Sara says it will be after they plan it with him. He asks her if it’s the same way they planned their engagement without him. Sara says they should sit and talk. Pihu thinks why Ram brought out Ishaan.

Ishaan asks her to choose between him and Vikrant and she gets shocked, but then he suddenly laughs saying I know why you didn't tell me. He recalls how he met Priya and she saw the legal separation papers and made him understand. Ishaan tells Sara that he won't punish her for love. Ram wonders what happened to Ishaan and thinks Priya must’ve manipulated him. They get engaged. Pihu calls Priya and tells her she should have come and Krish tells her that they are waiting for her with decorations. Vedika hears Pihu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

