Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 20th September 2022, Written Update: Priya hits Vedika with a vase
In the previous episode, Priya got drunk by mistake.
In today’s episode, Tarun brings a drink and he sees Priya and Ram. He apologizes and leaves. Priya tells Ram that she wants the drink. She falls into his arms. He agrees with her. Pihu comes and calls Ram. He drops Priya. Pihu asks her to get up. Priya starts hitting Ram with the peanuts. He gets hurt and she apologizes. She tells him that he copied Pihu's eyes. Pihu smiles and clicks their picture. Ram and Priya smile.
Ram asks Priya to sleep and if she doesn't then there will be no adventure tomorrow. Vedika messages Nandini about the plan. Ram thinks of calling Adi and Brinda as he feels lonely. Vedika comes and takes Pihu. Ram thinks of checking on Pihu again. A vase breaks. Priya hits Vedika's head. Ram hears the sound and goes searching for them. Priya comes to hit him. Pihu tells her to stop. Priya tells them that Ram looked like a kidnapper. Ram and Priya argue.
Pihu says they had no home once but Priya made it an adventure. Ram gets emotional and she gives him a tissue and they reminisce about their past and friendship. Priya faints. Pihu scolds Ram saying that the apple juice did this to Priya. He tells her that she was the one who gave it to Priya. Pihu tells him that she knows he lied about the apple juice. He tells he didn’t know until later when he got to know after looking at her behaviour. They argue.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
