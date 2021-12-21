Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Vedika saves Sid and Shubham

In today’s episode, a waiter brings a chocolate muffin for Ram and tells him that Nandini and Shubham sent this a surprise for him. Ram gets happy and asks Priya to go out with him as he can’t find the network. Anjali holds Akshay’s hands and tells she’s scared of what might happen to her. Akshay asks her what happened. Anjali tells she needs money and Akshay tells he can only give 50,000 rupees. Akshay gives her the money and says he will also come with her. Anjali tells she’ll handle it herself. Akshay asks her to return the money to him as he doesn’t find the plan right.

Anjali shouts and says why should she return the money after he assaulted her. Akshay asks why is she lying and Anjali says no one will believe him and tears her sleeves. He tells he didn’t do anything wrong, so he will speak the truth. Anjali cries and yells. Akshay calls Priya and Ram picks up and puts the phone on speaker. They hear Akshay and Anjali arguing. Akshay tells Anjali framed him and Ram thinks he’s in big trouble. Anjali apologises and says she needed money and someone paid her to do this, she tells they’re in the next room. Ram, Priya, Anjali, and Akshay go to the next room.

They find Shubham and Sid hiding in the balcony. Akshay tells them that it’s very cheap of them to behave this way. Shubham says they didn’t do anything. Anjali tells it’s not them and Shubham tells that Shashi booked this room for work. The police come and Priya informs them that someone threatened her to frame Akshay. Vedika comes and tells that she wanted to test and see if Akshay cheated on Shivina. Priya yells at Vedika and asks the police to arrest her. Vedika tells she did this to help Priya.

