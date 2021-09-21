Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Mahendra decides to break Priya and Ram's marriage

In today's episode, when Ram comes to Priya's house, he sees Priya's mother sitting alone and crying. Ram confronts her and questions her about what happened, Priya's mother tells him that she is worried about Priya because of her marriage. Then she says sorry to Ram for Priya's rude and arrogant behaviour and explains all the wrong things Neeraj and Priya's father did to her. While, Ram was trying so hard to understand her worries, he hands her cold coffee and says he will take care of Priya. Meanwhile, Priya was in her sitting and crying alone. Sara enters the room and questions her why she is crying. Priya tells her that she cannot see her mother crying like this and Ram should have done something for her.

On the other hand, Mahendra was fighting with his wife, about Priya and Ram's wedding. He tells her that if Priya and Ram's marriage turns out to be a failure, he will make Priya marry with his choice. And plans to break Priya and Ram's wedding. While Priya gets a call from the bakery that she has to pay some amount or else she will lose her bakery. Priya gets worried and was talking to Akshay as to how she is going to pay 3 lakh rupees. Akshay meanwhile, informs Ram about this.

Mahendra gets to know about the bakery issue from Akshay and reaches Priya's home to talk to her. Priya's mother overhears Mahendra talking to someone that he will make sure to break this marriage. When Priya saw her mother crying, she consoles her and her mother urges Priya to sign the contract papers of marriage. She also tells her the intentions of Mahendra, that he will make Ram repay his bank debt. On the other hand, Ram's mother aware him of the intentions of Mahendra.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Priya signs contract papers