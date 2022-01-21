Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st January 2022, Written Update: Shivina follows Akshay

In today’s episode, Priya sees a couple and remembers her time with Ram. Priya wonders who is right, Shivina or Akshay. Ram calls Priya and asks where she is. Priya tells she’s coming home and decides to not tell Ram as she doesn’t have proof. Shashi tells Mamaji to meet Mahender as Vedika is after Anjali. Mamaji tells Sid and Shubham that they are working together. Shashi tells him to warn Nandini about Vedika. Mahender says he knows that Vedika wants Ram now.

Adi tells Ram that it’s wrong of him to keep Vedika with him all the time. Ram asks what he means. Ram asks if he’s accusing him of cheating on Priya. Adi says that’s not what he meant as he just wants him to tell the truth to Priya at the earliest as Sara already knows the truth about him and Vedika. Shubham wonders where Vedika is. Vedika calls him and tells him that she found a solution for his problem. Shubham asks her if she found Anjali. Ram wonders if he’s misunderstanding Akshay. Priya comes and gives him lilies and wishes him a happy birthday. Ram hugs her. Priya wonders why she is feeling different.

Priya gets a call and Ram tells her to answer it and leaves. Anjali calls Priya and tells her to meet her at the bakery with Ram. Anjali calls Akshay and tells him about the plan. Akshay leaves and Shivina finds Anjali and Akshay’s photos in her bag. Shivina follows him and realises he’s going to the bakery. Shubham comes and asks Shivina what is he doing. She asks him to take her to the bakery. Priya tells Ram that Anjali told her the truth and they head to the bakery together. Ram thinks he knows Priya is hurt by Akshay.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

