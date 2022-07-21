Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Priya talks to Pallavi

In today’s episode, Nandini says she will beg Priya to forgive her. Ram tells her that there's no need for that and asks her not to repeat it again. Nandini scolds Vedika and tells her to go to Meerut to keep an eye on everyone. Pihu asks Sandy why Priya is helping Ram and asks if Ram is really her Prince Charming. She tells Sandy that Priya is always happy with Krish but sad with Ram. Ram asks if he can sit with them, Priya says yes. Pihu tells him she got scolded because of him. He tells her that he never fights.

Priya asks them to calm down. Priya tells Pihu that she has to go with her to Meerut. Pihu asks Ram if he will say sorry to Krish. He replies that it's not his mistake. He gets a call from Pallavi. She talks to Priya and Pihu. Pallavi says that since she has given a big order to her, she will cook the best dish. Pallavi gives the menu to them. Nick talks to Priya. He tells her that if she stays away from some problems, it might get solved.

Sandy comes and tells Priya that Pihu won't dance with Ram. Priya thinks Pihu will dance with Ram. She drops the vase on her feet. Pihu and Ram rush to her. She tells Ram that now he will have to dance with Pihu. Vedika asks Shubham to help her in spiking Ishaan's drink.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

