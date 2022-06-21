Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Ram questions Ishaan about his decision

In today’s episode, Priya tells Pihu that she's very happy she sent Ishaan to her. Vedika goes to Ishaan and asks him why he changed his decision. He says it's between him and Ram and asks her why is she getting so affected by it. Vedika tells him he's using Ram and that he's going to regret this. Priya's call gets disconnected and Vedika collides with Pihu. Pihu tells her to apologise or else she will tell eveyone what she told to Ishaan. Priya thinks of who gave Ishaan the papers. Krish thinks it might be Ram.

Priya calls and asks Ishaan who gave him the papers and he reveals that it was Vedika. Ram and Pihu collide. He asks her why did she do drama at the cafe last time. She tells him that she had to do it because he broke his promise. Nandini asks whose kid is this. Sandy says it's Neeraj's niece. Vedika hopes Pihu doesn't reveal anything. Pihu tells him that Vedika calls her a thief. Ram gets angry and Vedika apologises. The Soods leave with Pihu.

Priya gets sad thinking that because of her, Ram tried to break Sara and Vikrant's relation. Ram gives Ishaan food but he says he's not hungry. Ram asks him who made him change his decision. He tells that he realized how when you love someone, you do the right things for them. The Soods and Vikrant talk about how Meera hid the truth of Ram and Pihu meeting. Meera justifies saying she wanted them to bond. Sandy says it's too risky. They say Pihu doesn't know Ram's name yet so there will be no issue.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

