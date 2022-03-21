Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Vedika manipulates Ram

In today’s episode, Brinda asks Ram why’s he sad and he tells he thought he and Priya were on good terms but she seems to be upset about something. Ram tells he’s sure that she got upset. Brinda asks him to find out and he tells he really wants to confess his love for Priya but she clearly doesn’t believe love exists in their relationship as she has already set a boundary for that. Brinda assures him that everyone wants to love and tells him that she’s sure even Priya craves for it and asks him to promise her that he’ll fight for their love. Ram promises and hugs her.

Adi and Brinda then leave and Ram thinks about the game and what all Priya told and decides to find out what happened. Vedika comes and tells Ram that she overheard their conversation and apologizes and tells everything that happened because of her. Priya wonders if the messages were sent by Mahender and think if she’s actually just a duty for Ram as the message said. Akshay comes and asks Priya to forgive him and she asks him to never put his relationship at risk no matter what. He tells he won’t and asks why’s she saying that. She tells him that even if something happens to his relationship with Ram, nothing should happen to his relationship with Shivina. Akshay worries and wonders if Priya got to know something about Ram. Priya sees Akshay worried and wonders if he’s hiding something.

Vedika tells if she would’ve married him then, they wouldn’t be in this position and tells it’s almost like the world is giving them a chance. She apologizes for coming in between. Ram tells he doesn’t want to talk about it and leaves. The next morning, Ram wonders if Vedika was right and then thinks what does Priya want. Priya wonders what Ram wants.

