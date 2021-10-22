Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st October 2021, Written Update: Neeraj helps Nandini

In today’s episode, Vedika calls Nandini and tells her that there’s a CCTV camera outside a bank. Neeraj comes and tells Nandini he will be happy to assist her since he’s a bank manager. Shashi tells Ram that Vedika sent a blueberry cheesecake. Tarun gets Ram’s kadha. Ram goes to take a bite of the cake and starts coughing and reflexively drinks the kadha. Ram calls Tarun and praises the drink. Priya comes in and tells him 'bitter is healthy'. Shashi invites Ram and Priya for dinner at his place. Priya wonders if Ram doesn’t want her to meet his friends and she tells Shashi that she can’t make it. Ram wonders why couldn’t she agree to formalities.

Meera goes to the Chinese stall vendor near the marriage hall and asks if he deliberately fed prawns to Ram. The vendor confesses that someone told him it’s a surprise for Ram. Meera shows him Manjunath’s photo and asks if it was him.

The vendor denies and Meera wonders if it could be Raj. Neeraj and Vedika come near the same stall. Vedika asks Neeraj if she could get the CCTV footage of the road on Ram’s wedding day since he’s the manager of the bank on that same road.

Meera comes back home and Sarika accuses Priya of delay in Akshay’s marriage and shows a photo of Sid and Shivina holding hands. Priya assures the wedding will take place. Ram enters the room and sees his clothes on the bed and Priya tells him she did it so he can decide what to wear and tells him she’ll come to the dinner. Sarika barges into the Kapoor’s house and Nandini is worried since Neeraj might also arrive soon. Ram and Priya go to buy flowers and Ram orders lilies and Priya tells them they’re expensive and orders Roses.

