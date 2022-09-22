Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st September 2022, Written Update: Nandini plots against Priya

In today’s episode, Pihu calls Ram a liar. They start arguing. Nandini tells Shubham that they have to find out what happened and make Priya leave. Shubham tells Nandini that they will get to know when Vedika gains consciousness. Priya, Ram and Pihu talk and then they take selfies. Pihu tells Ram that her dad is her rockstar and she feels as if he is the one. Vedika wakes up and tells Nandini that someone attacked her when she took Pihu. She tells her that Priya was acting weirdly. Vedika asks them to check the CCTV footage. Nandini asks if Priya was drunk.

She goes to Ram and asks about Priya He tells her that Pihu made Priya drink whiskey. Nandini thinks Priya wasn't in her senses. She tells him that they should tell Pihu as she will also need time to understand. He promises her that he will do it soon. Priya wakes up and talks to Pihu. She tells her that she doesn't remember anything that happened yesterday. Pihu tells her that Ram gave her apple juice but it was bitter. Priya asks if she hit someone. She hears Ram shouting at Tarun for pain killers.