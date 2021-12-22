Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Priya opens up to Ram

In today’s episode, Vedika tells she didn’t know Anjali would escape, she had just called her to get Akshay’s confession. Shubham says if anyone looked at the photos, they would think Akshay harassed her. Priya says she would ask Akshay first at least. Akshay says he doesn’t want to file a complaint and Priya tells Akshay that they’ll go home. Ram tells he’ll also come but Priya stops him and says they both will go. Ram thinks he upset Priya. Ram tells Vedika to not speak like that to Priya ever again and asks Sid to take Vedika home.

Akshay tells Priya she knows how much she trusts him and promises to never break her trust. He asks Priya to go with Ram. Priya agrees and he leaves. Priya determines to find out the truth. Vedika tells Sid that Priya will find out the truth. Shashi calls Vedika and asks her to come home. Priya thinks Ram just supports her because she’s his wife.

Shashi yells at Vedika and accused her of impressing Ram so she can get back with him. Ram comes and tells Priya he understands she’s upset. Priya asks Ram how can Vedika try to trap him. Ram asks if she’s upset about something else and Priya tells no.

Priya tells Ram that she doesn’t expect him to stand up for her leaving his other relationships behind as their marriage was just a contract. Ram says that it’s not just a contract for him as this marriage means something for him as the part doesn’t matter. Priya tells she doesn’t want him to compromise other relationships for her and marriage confuses her. Priya tells she decided not to yell at Vedika as she didn’t want Ram to feel obliged to support her and the meaning of marriage for her.

