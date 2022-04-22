Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Priya to teach a lesson to Shivina and Shubham

In today’s episode, Ram calls Priya and asks her to choose his clothes as he’s indecisive. Priya tells him that she wants a bag and tells Sandy will come to shop with him. Shivina tells even she’ll ask Ram to get something branded for her. Priya chooses Ram’s sherwani and then asks him to get her gift. Shivina tells being a Kapoor is a blessing. Shubham cracks a stepbrother joke and Akshay asks him why would he do this. Shubham replies that Ram moves on. Shivina tells she will call Ram as she’s sure he will pick up.

Priya tells he won’t and tells her that he’ll buy her something only if he has time for it. Shivina tells Ram always prioritizes her but Priya tells her that Ram has understood his priorities since he’s her stepbrother and tells he will first cater to his wife’s needs and Shivina and Shubham feel bad. Priya thinks that she will make them realise their mistake. Later, Priya comes to meet Krish and he tells her that he doesn’t think someone would’ve killed Virender for money since he wasn’t rich back then. Priya tells maybe Virender must’ve known something and that’s why he was killed. Krish asks her what she thinks about Vedika but Ram calls Priya and informs her that he can’t find any bag under 4,000 rupees.

She says she’s with Krish and he asks her what’s she doing with him. She tells they’re just catching up as friends and he gets jealous and says okay. She asks him to buy whatever bag he wants as she’s fine with how much ever it costs. He tells that’s a relief and Sandy comes and talks to Krish. Priya cuts the call saying she needs to go. Ram gets jealous and says why’s she spending time with Krish. Sandy laughs and teases him.

