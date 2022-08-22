Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd August 2022, Written Update: Priya and Ram argue

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that she did a lot for him and his family and he won't let her and Pihu go empty handed but she shouldn't threaten his family. He leaves. Priya gets sad. She tells Nandini that she won't let Ram lose. The minister apologizes to Ram and tells him that he shouldn't have questioned his integrity. He tells Ram that they will sign the deal after Janmashtami poona. Ram thinks he should talk to Priya but he sees her with Krish. Pihu calls Ram to do the kanyaadan. Pandit asks Ram and Priya to come forward. Pihu makes the sindoor fall and it falls on Priya's maang and they have a moment.

Vikrant and Sara take the wedding rounds. Priya wishes Ram knew that Pihu was his daughter. Priya asks Ram if they can talk. Krish tells Ishaan not to worry as Priya will handle everything. Ram asks Priya if she will deny threatening his family. She tells him that he didn't hear what they told her. They both argue and cry. He tells her that she pushed Shivi. She tells him why doesn't he see why she came to help him. He tells her thar he cares about Pihu and not about the deal.

Priya tells him that Pihu cares for him too and might not want to leave if she wants. He tells her that she doesn't have to stay and can leave. He tells her that she called his mum a liar. She tells him that she fought with them but who does he think it was all for. He tells her that she shouldn’t have called Nandini a liar. Pihu comes there and says Priya never lies. Ram tells her that kids don't understand certain things. Priya tells her that Ram is right and asks her to go from there. Pihu asks Ram to apologise first.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

