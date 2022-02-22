Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd February 2022, Written Update: Ram gets gifts for everyone

In today’s episode, Priya wakes up and wonders where Ram is. Ram thanks Vedika for coming with him. She asks him if he bought something for Priya. He tells Priya doesn’t like clothes from expensive places. Vedika tells Priya’s clothes are simple like a uniform. Ram tells they look really good on Priya. Akshay asks Shivina why did she disturb Ram and ask him to get clothes for him and asks which shop will be open early in the morning. Shivina tells they shop from malls and not shops. Akshay tells he doesn’t care.

Akshay tells Nandini that he doesn’t want new clothes. Ram comes with shopping bags and Mami sees the bill and tells the bill is only 4 lakhs. Ram exclaims and tells it's 40 thousand only and tries to hide the bill from Priya. He tells he wanted to buy from local stores and Akshay wouldn’t prefer clothes like these but Vedika insisted. He tells he got it for everyone and tells he’ll go on top. Priya also tells she’ll go have breakfast with him. Vedika keeps a bracelet outside. Mami asks who’s this bracelet for. Vedika tells maybe Ram got it for her since she was admiring it and tells he’s so caring. Mami asks if Ram got anything for Priya. Vedika tells no as he knows Priya’s taste is different. Akshay stares at her.

Ram tears a button of his shirt. Priya stitches his shirt and they have a moment. Priya thinks Ram does so much for her, so the kachoris aren’t even a big deal. Maitri sees Neeraj and Shashi meeting. Priya asks Akshay to stay back for the ritual for the next day. Akshay agrees. Shivina tells she recorded so he can’t bail on her. Priya thinks even she can record her and Mahender’s conversation.

