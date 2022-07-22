Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd July 2022, Written Update: Priya plans to make Ram and Pihu bond

In today’s episode, Harsh asks who circulated the video. Nandita says it doesn't matter as Pallavi can do anything. Vishal says she's a clever woman. Nick asks how did she even come to him. Vishal tells him that he told her that his mom is ill and he needed money. Nick says he called the office staff because he wanted to insult her. Vishal tells him that she ruined his life and rejected him also. Nick says they should go to the party and laugh at Pallavi. They go down.

Nick shows the confession to everyone on the screen. They get shocked. Ram stops Nick and tells him the police will handle it. Priya thinks of Pihu and Ram. Meera comes. Priya holds her hand and cries. Priya tells her that she understands what she did. Priya tells her that she's hurt that Pihu hates her father. Meera tells Priya to leave Ram and Pihu together with Brinda. Brinda tells Pihu that Priya had to go to Mumbai with Meera. Pihu says how can she leave without her. Priya calls them and says she's not feeling well. She makes them promise to dance. Priya tells Ram she wanted him and Pihu to spend time together.

Vedika gets angry and thinks that if Ishaan tells everyone the truth then everything will get ruined. Vikram tells her that she should go to the airport as the others have left. Sandy asks Ram to keep Pihu with him as she has to make a presentation. Brinda asks Pihu to be with Ram. Ram sits with Pihu. She tells him that her full name is Pihu Sood. He wonders why she didn't take Krish's surname.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 21st July 2022, Written Update: Priya talks to Pallavi