Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya bump into each other

In today’s episode, Ram calls Adi and tells that he's going to the farmhouse. Priya goes to the office and thinks that she's glad no one knows her. Shubham tells Vedika that she handled everything well and that Ram is impressed and they should continue their plan so nothing backfires. Ram comes and asks about the loans. Sandy says the minister checks everyone’s reputation and background life. Shubham tells Vedika says we have to show Ram that she is a family oriented person.

Ram says minister is on his way. Priya gets a call saying she forgot her ID card. She goes back in the lift. Ram gets in and sees her. The lift gets stuck and they both stand awkwardly. They taunt each other and start arguing. Priya tells him that there's no network. Nandini tells Vedika to go with Ram and be the face of the project. Ram calls Adi and says he's stuck in the lift.

Ram then tells Priya that she chose Krish and asks her not to take his name. Priya tells him that they should send a voice note to Adi. Vedika asks Sandy to find out where the minister and Ram is. Adi hears the voice note and rushes. Vedika says that she can also hear Priya’s voice and gets furious.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

