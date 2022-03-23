Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Akshay accused of stealing bangles

In today’s episode, Priya sits in the room ne hears people arguing, and comes out to check. She goes out and asks everyone what happened and sees the bangle. Vedika tells Ram had kept this for Shubham. Shivina tells them they’re Akshay’s clothes and Shubham accuses Akshay of stealing the bangles and asks him how could he do that. Akshay tells he didn’t steal those bangles. Mami tells he would’ve stolen it as he asked the bangle for Shivina and when they refused he wanted to steal it. Nandini asks her how can she say this to Akshay.

Akshay asks Mami to think before speaking as he didn’t steal. Vedika says Akshay to talk with manners. Priya tells her that she might be close to the family but she isn’t family and tells everyone that Akshay didn’t steal it. Ram comes and tells he agrees with Priya and everyone gets shocked. Vedika tells how can se say that and Ram tells he believes Priya when she’s saying Akshay wouldn’t have stolen the bangle and tells she shouldn’t doubt him as they did last time. Shubham apologizes and leaves. Akshay also apologizes and tells no one has a right on the bangle except for Priya.

Ram tells Vedika to go stay in a bungalow in Juhu which is in her name. Vedika cries and asks him if he’s throwing her out of the house. He tells them they’ll all support her and doesn’t want his family drama to affect her. Nandini and Vedika get shocked. Later, Akshay tells Ram that he hid the bangle as he found it with Vedika and asks Ram not to tell Priya as she will get hurt. On the other hand, Brinda rejoices in learning that Vedika is being ousted from the house.



This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

