Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd November 2021, Written Update: Ram and Priya decide to give an interview

In today’s episode, Akshay asks Priya about her marriage and she tells him not to worry as this is her concern. Sara asks Priya if she spoke to Ram but the latter denies saying she should come clean to the media. Adi tells Ram that he and Priya should go do an interview in front of the media and convince them that they’re still a couple. Ram asks how is that possible and Adi tells Brinda will prepare them up. Adi gets a call from the journalist and Ram signals him to pick up.

Nandini asks Priya if she’s doing fine. Priya tells she will go tell the media and Meera that she wants to end the marriage because Ram is too good. Nandini says she didn’t wish this ending for them and leaves. Ram suggests Adi’s plan to Priya and she says it will complicate things. Ram tells Priya this is their best chance to stop the media. Neetu tells Nandini that they can take Shivi’s help to make Priya goes unprepared for the interview. Priya sees Shivina in a mess and Shivina asks Priya to help. Priya says she needs to go to Ram, however, Shivina says she will inform Ram that Priya will be late. Priya agrees. Adi asks Ram where Priya is and he wonders what will happen if she won’t come.

Priya asks Shivina about Ram’s favourites. Kunal says the journalist has arrived and Ram tells he will give the interview alone. Nandini comes and asks Shivina where is Priya. Shivina tells she just left. Nandini goes and tells Neetu that their plan worked since Priya got

late. Nandini tells her that the plan of giving an interview is going to be a flop and says it’s going to be fun to see what happens next.

