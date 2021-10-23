Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd October 2021, Written Update: Priya mistakenly drinks soda

In today’s episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Sara calls Ram and tells him she wants to talk to Priya and he gives the phone to her. Sara tells Priya that Sarika went to her house. Sarika shows Sid and Shivina’s photo to Nandini and asks her if this was the reason they delayed the wedding. Nandini tells Sarika to not accuse her daughter and Shivina tells that Sid came to just meet her. Neeraj enters Ram’s lawn and receives a text message from Vedika telling that Sarika and Mamaji are inside. Neeraj turns around to leave but sees Ram and Priya coming and hides.

Priya tells Mamaji that they shouldn’t question Shivina like that since they know how it feels because Ram’s family did the same. Nandini tells after this she’s not even sure if the marriage should take place and Ram tells that he understands his family did wrong to Priya and asks Shivina why she didn’t tell about Sid and tells them they should not complicate the issue. Sarika apologises and they leave. Vedika tells Shashi that Nandini thinks Sid and Shivina should marry and he agrees. Manjunath comes to Meera’s house and demands his items back and Meera tells there’s nothing of his in her house.

Ram and Priya reach Shashi’s house and Ram wonders if he should let Priya know that Vedika is his ex. Everyone drinks except Priya. Vedika starts coughing and Ram rushes to give her a glass of water. Priya drinks vodka by mistake and wonders why the water tastes different. Neeraj gives the CCTV footage to Nandini and she’s happy she can use this to break both the marriages. Ram and Priya leave and Ram wonders if he should tell her about Vedika. Priya in her tipsy state tells Ram that she feels like a princess and he is her prince and she laughs and tells she’s joking.