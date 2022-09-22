Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd September 2022, Written Update: Pihu learns the truth
In the previous episode, Nandini plotted against Priya.
In today’s episode, Ram goes to Priya and asks her why was she trying to leave with Pihu. Ram shows footage of Priya and Pihu running. Priya tells him she was not running away. He asks her if she wants him to always be in the fear of losing Pihu. Nandini takes Pihu outside. Priya tells Ram that she was about to but she returned back as she doesn't want to take Pihu away from her dad. Pihu hears this and gets shocked. She runs away. Nandini tells Ram and Priya that Pihu heard everything. She tells them they shouldn't talk about the past. They nod.
Shubham comes there and asks where Pihu is as she is not inside. They get worried. The guard says the CCTV isn't working since yesterday. Shubham and Nandini talk saying Vedika will leave from the back gate. Ram tells Priya to go check the back gate. Vedika feels relieved Priya doesn't remember about last night but Priya comes there and tells her that she knows she's trying to kidnap Pihu. Priya remembers about the previous night. She tells her that she knows Vedika was the one she hit last night and asks her where Pihu is or she will call the police.
Ram video calls Priya and shows her Pihu's bracelet. He tells her that she knows Pihu the best and she should think where she is. Priya tells him that Pihu is like him so he will know where she really is. Ram says he would go to their old room to remember them. They leave for the Kapoor mansion. Pihu is in their room and thinks of all the moments with Priya and Ram. Pihu thinks she's so happy to have a dad but why did Priya hide it from her. In the car, Priya tells Ram that Pihu might be upset we kept it from her.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
