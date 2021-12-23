Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Ram brings Vedika home

In today’s episode, Vedika agrees with Shashi’s statements. She tells no one can replace her in Ram’s life. Rama and Priya reach home and Vedika calls Ram and asks him to come home. Neeraj applauds Vedika’s plan. He congratulates her for trapping Ram. Vedika tells him to keep reminding Priya that she’s broken because of him and not let Priya forget him. Priya calls Sara and tells her that she doesn’t want to make use of Ram’s kindness. She tells she doesn’t know Ram as his friends do. Sara informs Shashi didn’t pay yet and tells she doesn’t like Vedika much.

Ram calls Shashi and wonders why he isn’t picking up the call. Priya texts Akshay and asks how did the message go to Anjali. Akshay replies saying even he was wondering the same. Priya tells someone is trying to trap him. Ram meets Vedika and she hugs him and asks for help. It starts raining and Priya wonders why’s it raining. Vedika tells him that her marriage isn’t working. Ram tells he’ll talk to Shashi. Priya wonders where Ram is and hopes he doesn’t fall sick in the rain. Vedika asks who will support her and Nandini comes in and tells they’ll provide her support. Nandini tells Vedika to come to her house as even Priya won’t have any problem. Ram tells she’ll talk to Priya and Shashi.

Neeraj comes to Kapoor’s mansion and asks Priya how she is. Priya tells him to inform Maitri that he’s here and asks him to not worry about her as Ram is there for her. Nandini tells Vedika to ask for Ram’s help. Vedika tells Priya won’t like it and Nandini tells her that Priya doesn’t even know she’s Ram’s ex. Vedika thinks she needs to tell Priya. Priya asks Ram if she’s okay with him bringing Vedika home as she fought with Shashi. Priya tells she’s not okay.

