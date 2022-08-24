Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Maitri gives birth to a boy

In today’s episode, Priya shouts saying that she can see the baby's head. She tells Ram to help Maitri in pushing. He takes Maitri in his lap. She tells Maitri that she gave birth to Pihu in jail but when she had her in her hands, the pain didn't matter. Pihu tells everyone that she thought Ram was mean and arrogant but now she knows he helps everyone. The minister claps for her. Everyone smiles. Maitri gives birth to a boy. Adi video calls Ram and he replies that it's a boy. Adi says congrats. They all see the baby boy. Ram gives the baby to Maitri.

Ram hugs Priya happily. Nandini gets angry. Ram thinks he doesn't care who Pihu's father is, he feels like she is his daughter. Brinda thinks she won't let Nandini come in between Priya and Ram. Sara says she's proud of Pihu. Minister tells them that they can sign the papers tomorrow. Sara says they should go and help Ram and Priya and Vikrant should handle the media. Shubham tells Nandini that they got deal because of Pihu and says that she and Priya will leave tomorrow. Ram thanks Priya for making him part of the beautiful moment.

The ambulance comes. Sara and Sandy come. Sara tells Priya to come with Ram and they leave. Vedika comes there and shows a ring. Vedika tells Nandini that she got it from Krish and it will be good if he proposes. Ishaan thinks Krish wants to propose but Ram is Pihu's dad. Nandini tells Vedika that Ram's relationship with Priya ended with Shivina’s death and he wants to start a new life with her. Ishaan says that he has to talk to Krish as he can't marry Priya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

