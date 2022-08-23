Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd August 2022, Written Update: Priya and Ram rush Maitri to the hospital

In today’s episode, Brinda calls the doctor and yells at him and asks why the reports are delayed as she needs the DNA results soon as its important for her and someone close to her as well. Adi cries listening to this and Brinda asks him what happened. Pihu tells Ram to apologise. Ram asks her not to talk like this as two adults are speaking. Priya asks him not to talk like this to her daughter as she’s just caring for her. Pihu tells that she won’t be a part of their ruse if Ram doesn’t apologise and she won’t let Priya also talk in the interview. They both get shocked.

Maitri’s water breaks and she starts wailing in pain. Ram and Priya decide to take her to the hospital. Priya tells Ram that he should stay back for the interview. He tells he doesn’t care about that. Ishaan tells the Minister about how special Ram and Priya’s bond is. Vedika overhears this and worries. Shubham assures her that Ram will marry her. Ram and Priya take Maitri in the car. Vedika tells Kanika that Priya and Ram must have left the house because they didn’t want to give the interview. Sandy tells that isn’t true.

Ishaan video calls Ram and guides him to take an easier route with less traffic to reach the hospital soon. Maitri yells in pain. Priya worries for her. Meera and Sara pray for Maitri’s safety. Vedika tells that media has arrived but Ram and Priya are not there to give the interview, so Pihu will go alone. Nandini tells she won’t go alone as Pihu has the support of her grandparents. Everyone gets shocked. Nandini makes Pihu sit for the interview and she also sits beside her and the media start questioning Pihu. They ask about how Ram treats her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

