Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd February 2022, Written Update: Priya gathers proof against Mahender

In today's episode, Priya calls Mahender and asks him to meet her at the bakery. Mahender agrees and Shashi tells him this is going to be fun. Ram tells Adi that he plans in giving Nandini’s ancestral bangles to Priya as a gift for Chuda Rasam. Adi tells Priya would prefer normal gold bangles instead of these good ones. Nandini tells Ram should give it to Priya as it’s sentimental and tells she hopes their relationship stays strong forever. She hugs Ram and thinks her plan must work.

Priya asks Mahender why did he purposely try to stage Ram’s accident. She tells she will prove him wrong and get him punished. Mahender tells he should’ve killed her at birth and asks her why did she come in between when he wanted to throw Ram off the cliff. He tells he regrets that both of them got saved. She asks him how could he do this and he notices Sara recording their conversation. He asks Sara how dare she take a step against him and goes to slap her. Priya stops him and tells he will get punished no matter how much he runs. Mahender leaves.

Nandini asks the jeweller to get the bangles polished and tells Priya will value the emotions. Akshay agrees. Vedika wears the bangles and Akshay asks her why did she wear them when it’s meant for Priya. Nandini asks Vedika to remove and she tells she was just checking the size. Priya and Sara go to the police station. Sara tells Ram might end the relationship after this. Priya says it’s fine as she can’t stay silent. They see Neeraj at the station. Mahender calls Priya and asks her if she won’t save Maitri’s life.

