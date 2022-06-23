Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya are rescued

In today’s episode, The mechanic comes to open the lift. Adi tells Ram to hurry up as the lift may fall any time. He gives hand to Adi. Nandini gets shocked seeing Priya. The man gives his hand to Priya but it falls and she screams. Ram gives his hand to her and she pulls her out. The minister comes. Nandini tells him that Ram rescued someone from the lift. Nandini introduces Vedika as Ram's finacee. Priya hears this and thinks Ram is happy and moving on.

Minister tells them that they will do a puja and then they should meet at the temple tomorrow. Ram says he wants to talk to Vedika and his mother about the marriage. Nandini tells she saw Priya then and she told what came in her mind. Ram tells her it was not right. Shubham says it's a good deal and it will be good if he and Vedika get together. Nandini tells Vedika that Priya has come to ruin the family so she needs to save it.

Nandini asks Ram if he won't marry Vedika for his dad's dream and the empire. Ram says he won't do the marriage. He says he will make the deal happen without the marriage and leaves. Ram sees Adi and Brinda. He tells them that Nandini is stressed because Priya is back. She says they will figure out some solution. Ram says Priya never loved him and moved on very easily.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya bump into each other