Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Ram tells Vedika to leave

In today’s episode, Ram tells Nandini that Vedika has the bangle and asks her if she knew anything about it. He tells Nandini to make Vedika get out of the house as he doesn’t want to create any problems with Priya. Nandini tells him she’ll handle everything and says that maybe Vedika regrets her decision of not marrying him and tells him that she agrees that Vedika shouldn’t stay here. Ram tells her it's better for everyone if she leaves. He also says that Priya is different.

Nandini asks him if Priya’s feelings towards him will change. He tells her he’s happy with Priya’s companionship and he’ll survive even if she doesn’t love him as he’ll have her beside him always. He leaves and Nandini thinks her plan failed. Later, Brinda asks Sandy about the package and she tells she kept it in Ram and Priya’s room. Ram ties Priya’s lace and they have a moment. Pavan comes and gives a package. Ram thinks it’s the same package he thought of buying Priya. Priya asks him if the gift is for Vedika. He asks why does she think that and she tells she just asked as she’s his friend. He tells her that he got it for her and leaves, thinking Priya should’ve had both the bangles. Later, Sara and Brinda talk, and Sara gets hurt and exclaims.

Ram rushes to Priya and asks if she’s fine. Sara laughs and tells she’s the one who got hurt. He gets embarrassed, and then Vedika comes. Brinda taunts Vedika. Then, they perform holika dahan pooja. Sara and Brinda ask Ram to give the gift to Priya and explain it to her properly. Vedika comes to tell bye, and Ram asks her to take care. He also tells her to call Nandini or Adi if she needs anything and she gets shocked after listening to it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

