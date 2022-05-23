Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Meera lies to Priya

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that she will kill him with her love and she tells that there’s no limit in love. He asks her if she promises that and she says yes. He pulls her close and they hug. Priya recalls Mahender bringing Varun to their house telling that he’s ready to marry Sara even though she’s pregnant with an illegitimate child. Priya asks Sara to take the decision after thinking. Varun tells he accepts Sara for who she is and respects her decision. Sara tells she’ll marry him. Mahender asks them to remember the date 6th June 2007 as his existence helped.

Priya wakes up from her sleep and realises that it’s the same day Varun came to their life and wonders if he is also corrupted like Mahender and Shashi, as Varun works for Shashi now and back then also worked for Mahender who in turn worked for Shashi. Next morning, Priya goes to her maternal house and tells Meera that Varun stole an important paper related to Ram’s dad’s case, as instructed by Shashi. Meera gets shocked. Priya reminds her of the day Varun came to their house was the day Ram’s dad’s accident also took place. She asks her to tell her about Varun’s past.

Krish walks towards Varun with a knife. Ram comes and Varun starts stammering that he didn’t do anything. Krish tells that they won’t believe after seeing the papers with him. Ram thinks why did Priya hide she knew this and asks Varun to call Shashi. Meera lies to Priya that Varun is a good man as she did a background check. Priya leaves telling maybe he was pressurised now. She recalls Mahender threatening her to not reveal that Varun did illegal work. Meera calls Mahender and asks where he was on 6th June 2007, but he yells at her and cuts the call getting scared.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

