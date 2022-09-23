Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23rd September 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya search for Pihu

In today’s episode, Ram and Priya go to Kapoor's mansion but cannot find her. Priya sees a drawing and says that Pihu is his daughter and knew that they will be coming there. Ram reads the card that tell them how Pihu is angry and has gone with Krish. Priya says it's their fault that they didn't prevent this and together they go to Sood's house in search of them. Sandy tells them they are together in a room and when they knock at the door, Krish tries to open while Pihu stops him Krish lets them know that he convinced her to write the letter as they would be worried and to be careful.

Ram asks Sara if there’s anything to eat. Sara tells Meera and her made sandwiches for Pihu to eat and she opens the door only for the food. Nandini and Shubham return to Kapoor mansion. He asks her how she is so calm even though Priya remembers everything from the previous night. Nandini says she has a secret plan that will make Ram not trust Priya. Meera is emotional about Priya and Ram’s situation. Sandy takes the sandwich and offers to Ram and Priya. Ram says I won’t eat till the time Pihu doesn’t talk to me. Priya makes him eat and he too makes her eat. Pihu watches them from afar.