Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th December 2021, Written Update: Priya and Ram bonding well

In today’s episode, Priya tells she’s pissed that Ram got Vedika home and laughs. Ram asks why is she laughing and Priya makes fun of him. Ram asks her what happened and she tells she was just pranking on him. Vedika tells Nandini that Ram didn’t tell Priya about their relationship because he wants to give a real chance to this marriage. Nandini tells her that it’s weird how she left her house and came. Vedika tells she wanted to save Shubham and Shashi thinks she went there to impress Ram. Nandini thinks she should test her.

Neeraj tells Vedika to tell Priya about her relationship with Ram. Vedika asks him to come home tomorrow. Priya tells Ram that he can ask her help for drying the cards. Ram gives her the cards and she dries them for him. She asks Ram if he’ll help her to find Anjali. Ram tells even he wanted to find her and assures her that they’ll find Anjali together. Ram decided to tell about Vedika to Priya later. The next morning, Shashi tells Adi that he thought Ram got later because Vedika is staying in his house. Adi gets surprised. Vedika tells she prepared food and thanks Priya for her hospitality. She tells Priya that they both are similar. Ram denies Vedika’s claim.

On the other side, Shivina feels bad about the way her paratha turned out. Meera tells her it’s fine. Akshay receives a parcel of his and Anjali’s photos and wonders who sent them. Ram tells Priya got her dad arrested, but they can’t do it as they’re not courageous. He compliments Priya’s parathas and says he’s changing. Priya smiles. Neeraj comes home and tells Maitri sent Priya’s favourite dish. Priya tells him that she doesn’t like him coming anymore as her habits are changing as well and Ram smiles.

