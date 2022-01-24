Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Anjali frames Akshay

In today’s episode, Maitri warns Priya to stay away from her husband and tells she married Ram to get back at Neeraj and show him that she’s moved on but in reality she still has feelings for him. Priya tells that’s not true as she doesn’t even care about Neeraj. Maitri shows Priya photos of her and Neeraj together and asks her to explain that. Ram sees Shubham and Shivina entering the bakery and goes behind them. Akshay meets Anjali in the bakery and asks her to leave. Anjali tells her life is messed up now. Shivina and Shubham look at them both arguing.

Akshay asks her to stop ruining his life and Shubham comes and asks Akshay if he’s cheating on Shivina. Akshay tells that’s not true and Shubham goes to hit him. Ram stops Shubham. Neeraj thanks Maitri for doing his work and then tells Vedika that Maitri will do anything he wants. Vedika tells him that she followed Anjali after she met with Priya. She tells now Ram and Priya will support their siblings and their marriage will break. Shivina shows the photos she found in the envelope and tells Akshay is cheating on her. Priya tells Ram that Anjali called us to the bakery. Anjali tells she didn’t have any affair with Akshay but he was harassing her.

Akshay tells Anjali is lying but Shivina slaps him. Priya tells Anjali to tell the truth as she had told something else to her before. Akshay tells someone was threatening him about the photos that’s why he lied to Ram about the investment. Priya tells she’s lying but Ram tells Akshay will be punished. Ram tells Anjali that he’ll give her money and asks her to go. Ram tells Shivina will stay in their house until the truth is out. Priya agrees. Meera and Sara come to the bakery. Ram tells Meera to not interfere.

