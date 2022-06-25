Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th June 2022, Written Update: Ram and Priya bump into each other at the temple

In today’s episode, Ram tells that he won’t ever repeat the same mistakes as he doesn't want Priya back in his life again and he’s pretty clear about it. Nandini tells Vedika that she wants her and Ram to get married and that way, she and Shubham will get the money. Vedika says they should use Kanika who is the minister's wife. Sandy shows Kanika's picture to Ram and says she’s the minister's wife but she has a lot of extramarital affairs and the Minister covers up her affairs.

Ram says they shouldn't use personal affairs to their advantage. Vedika tells Nandini that Kanika will get attracted to Ram but they have to prove that he is committed to her and for that he will have to marry her. Maitri tells Pihu that they can go to the temple. Ram is also at the temple and praying. The minister comes and introduces Kanika to him. Ram greets them both.

Priya sees Meera praying. She says she wants to hug her but she can't forget what she did and recalls Meera’s lie. Meera sees Priya and cries. Priya prays. Ram comes to pray and they see each other. Nandini and everyone look on. Ram asks Priya to leave as it's an important day for him and his family. She looks at him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

