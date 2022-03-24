Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Ram gives a gift to Priya

In today’s episode, Brinda told Vedika that she can call her or Adi anytime if she needs anything and will remember her in prayers, Vedika gets upset and leaves thinking how could Ram do this to her. Ram thinks he and Priya are made for each other and will burn the fear about their relationship through the dahan and then, compliments her for her intelligence and looks. Priya asks Pavan about the kit he had got before and he says it's thrown in the bin and Ram says he had to throw the parcel as the garbage was taken.

They both argue regarding the kit. Pavan comes and gives the box and Ram wishes her happy holi and gives her the gift and she smiles. He tells they’ll paint the saree together. Vedika comes home angry and says she regrets that her plan flopped and recalls Shashi’s words and thinks he can't be right. Ram reads the coupon's instructions and Priya taunts him by telling he needs to read the manual and he doesn’t know anything and they both start arguing.

The instruction manual gets torn and Ram gets hurt and tells her that it’s difficult for him to even get a gift for her and now she tore this as she does not care about his feelings. Priya apologises to him and then even he apologises to her and they decide to do something about the torn manual. Water goes into Ram’s eyes and Priya laughs and looks at him and caresses his cheek and they both have a moment. They both look into each other’s eyes and hold hands.

