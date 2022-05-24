Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Ram misunderstands Priya

In today’s episode, Meera repents trusting Varun. Ram and Krish confront Varun about the papers but Ishaan comes and saves him by lying for him. Ram questions Krish about why he didn't tell him anything about Priya's kidnapping. Krish says that Priya didn’t want to worry him as they didn’t even have any proof against Varun. Nandini asks the will to be changed before Ram signs it and the lawyer agrees to do it. Shivina comes and tells Nandini about what all she heard Priya tell about her dad's death and leaves.

Nandini tells Shubham that they have now found a distraction so they can steal the papers and which Mami agrees. She tells that Priya is trying to hide the truth to save her family but their relationship will break. Ram wonders why Priya hid this from him and recalls her words and actions and gets angry. Krish tries to convince him that she must have a reason not to tell him. Priya thinks that she would tell Ram about Varun after puja. Nandini messages Shubham and Mami goes to look for the will in Ram's room.

Shubham comes and asks Priya why did she hide the fact that Varun works for Shashi. Priya answers that she got to know about it last night and tried to call Ram multiple times and could only get hold of Krish and Adi. Ram tells that Varun is Sara’s husband and Ishaan’s dad and that she should have told him the truth irrespective of that as Varun could’ve helped them catch the murderer. Ram blames her and Shubham says that she tried to protect her family. Priya says it's all a misunderstanding as she would not protect a member of her family if they did anything wrong.

