Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th November 2021, Written update: Priya saves Ram’s reputation

In today’s episode, Priya says she and Ram got married willingly. The reporter says she knows the marriage is a deal and was only done to get their siblings’ married. Ram says it’s not a deal and Priya says it is. Priya says when we are born we have a deal with parents, then later on with friends and siblings, and just like that, there’s some kind of deal in marriage as well. She tells Ram did everything for love, as he agreed to marry a stranger because he loved his sister and sometimes in love, people sacrifice their comfort for others’ happiness.

Priya asks the reporter if this is a deal. She says it’s better than valentine’s day. Ram holds her hand and smiles at her and everyone claps. The reporter says Ram has earned a lot if this marriage is a deal and tells Priya isn’t a helpless woman. Brinda tells her plan never flops. Ram exclaims the interview went well. Meera applies oil to Sara and Sara says Ram and Priya have become a good pair. Priya calls the auto driver. Ram tells he will only drop her. Priya says he has drunk champagne so he shouldn’t drive. Ram insists and they both argue. Brinda comes and tells they are fighting like kids.

Nandini asks Adi if Brinda spoilt the annulment papers. Adi apologises and tells Brinda was drunk. Nandini tells maybe Brinda leaked the papers. Adi tells she can never do that. Nandini tells Brinda thinks Priya is the right person for Ram and hence to save their marriage she must’ve done this. Adi says Brinda didn’t do anything and takes all the blame. Nandini becomes furious and asks him if Ram is aware about this. Ram and Priya come home and Ram asks Adi if he leaked it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

