Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Annulment papers leak, Priya takes the blame

In today’s episode, Priya says she took the annulment papers to the lawyer to get it checked and the papers got leaked from there, and takes all the blame upon herself. Nandini tells her she will file a complaint with the lawyer. Adi tells her to let go and worries about Priya since she took the blame. Neeraj comes and tells Priya took his help to contact the lawyer and hence he has the lawyer’s number. Rama asks why did Priya take help from Neeraj. Neeraj tells Priya to come with him to talk to the lawyer and they leave.

Ram tells Priya could’ve asked his help. Nandini says Priya told first love can’t be forgotten, so maybe she still has feelings for Neeraj and tells Ram that she heard them talk on Sangeet. Neeraj tells Priya he saved her from getting caught and demands her to get his job back. Nandini tells they need to figure out how to end the marriage now, as Priya probably still has feelings for Neeraj. Adi says the court won’t believe Ram and Priya are toxic for each other as they don’t have any issues between them now.

Ram agrees and tells if they annul the marriage now they’ll face business losses and their family reputation will come down. Adi feels happy he took the right decision. Adi tells Brinda that Priya is right for Ram and he won’t let them get separated. Brinda hugs him. Priya comes into the room and Ram gets angry because she took Neeraj’s help. Priya apologises for that. Ram tells he needs to fix the broken frame and asks her if they can discuss the annulment after a few days and Priya agrees.

