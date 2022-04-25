Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Shivina realises her mistake

In today’s episode, Kunal compliments Ram’s decoration skills and tells he didn’t expect him to do all of this. Ram tells that he had to do it for Shivina’s happiness. Adi asks him if he’s not hurt and he tells he is feeling bad but he doesn’t care about it because his priority is his family’s happiness. Priya comes down and Ram looks at her and gets mesmerized. Adi tells now Ram is actually smiling genuinely.

Vikranth asks Adi if they should tell Priya what happened. Adi tells Ram wouldn’t like it. Ram tells Priya that he’s aware whatever she’s doing is to cheer him up. She asks him if he didn’t get hurt by Shivina’s words. He tells no and then she asks him why would she try to cheer him up if he’s not hurt and is feeling fine. She thinks she needs to do this even if Ram might get hurt. Ram thinks he did feel bad when Shivina called him her step-brother. She asks him if he has become emotionless or rude like her. He tells he can never be inexpressive and tells he’s genuinely happy and he’ll show that to her.

Maitri comes and asks Priya if she should really do what she asked as Ram might get hurt. Priya replies that it’s important for her to do this. Shivina asks Priya to do her chuda rasam. Priya tells she won’t do it as Shivina and Shubham won’t like it since the rasam should be done by the groom’s sister. She tells she’s Akshay’s cousin brother and tells Shivina regards Ram as her step-brother, so doesn’t want to cross any boundaries. Shivina cries and tells she realizes her mistake and would never do this again. Ram hugs her and Shubham also apologizes to him. Ram thinks Priya conveys her love in her own way.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 22nd April 2022, Written Update: Priya to teach a lesson to Shivina and Shubham