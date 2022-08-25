Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th August 2022, Written Update: Ram expresses his love to Priya

In today’s episode, Ram and Priya have a moment. Ishaan cries and asks Krish how did he even think of marrying Priya even though he knew Ram and Priya love each other. Krish asks him not to worry as there’s nothing like that and tells him that he got a lead about the blackmailers. He tells he won’t, as he needs to tell Ram the truth that he was the reason Shivina died. Vedika records this and smiles thinking finally she got the recording. Ram tells Priya that he never got the courage to say this but he really wants to spend his life with her. He tells that he’s aware Pihu is Krish’s kid but he’s happy he didn’t marry her and didn’t let anyone else take his position.

He tells he can never hate her and he started loving Pihu even though he thought he hated her for being Krish’s child but now he wants to be a family. He asks her to take time and think. Priya cries. The mechanic tells that the car got repaired. Adi cries and asks Brinda if she is dying and that’s why she was in a hurry to get the reports. Ram and Priya come home and ask Adi why is he crying. He tells that he thinks Brinda has tumour because she was asking about reports.

Ram asks what happened. Brinda tells nothing happened. Priya tells Sara whatever Ram told and Sara tells her that this is an opportunity to get the family life Pihu never had. Priya wonders what to do. Ram tells Brinda that he wants to get back with Priya. Brinda agrees and tells he shouldn’t care about others. Later, Pihu and Ram sit to make jhanki and Krish also comes and helps them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

