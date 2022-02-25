Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th February 2022, Written Update: Vedika’s plan fails

In today’s episode, Vedika tells she doesn’t want everyone to know the truth and tells if Ram stays he can’t tell anything to Priya. Ram agrees and Vedika thinks her old emotional Ram is back. Akshay comes down and Nandini yells at Mamiji to take care of her health instead of eating junk. Ram asks Vedika why she didn’t talk about her feelings to him and asks if she’s still in love with Shashi and tells it’s fine if she still loves him as even he understands how unpredictable love is. Ram tells there isn’t any on and off switch for love and teens even he doesn’t know when he switched his off and moved on. Vedika gets angry and acts like getting dizzy.

Mamiji asks Nandini why’s she scolding her. Nandini asks Akshay to tell Mamiji as he’s a trainer and he knows better. Akshay tells Nandini is right and Nandini asks Akshay to be Mami’s trainer. Priya wonders why Ram didn’t come with her to the physiotherapy. Nandini wonders why Ram and Vedika haven’t arrived yet. Vedika comes home and Nandini asks where’s Ram and Vedika tells he’s with Priya and Akshay smiles. Priya finished her physiotherapy and gets surprised seeing Ram. Ram apologises for being late and the nurse tells them that the doctor needs to discuss something with them. Ram panics and Priya asks him to calm down.

The doctor comes and Ram asks what’s in the report. Priya asks him to let the doctor complete. The doctor tells the reports are normal. Ram asks if they’re joking around and why they couldn’t tell this earlier. Later, Ram tells Nandini that he found Vedika crying on the road. Nandini tells he should tell Priya. Priya dreams about Mahender and her conversations. Vedika asks Ram what’s he doing. Vedika asks Ram to come into her room and Akshay sees that and wonders what’s happening.

